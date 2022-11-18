 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SPV Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore, up 27.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPV Global Trading are:

Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore in September 2022 up 27.92% from Rs. 126.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.42 crore in September 2022 down 271.58% from Rs. 8.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.60 crore in September 2022 down 222.07% from Rs. 21.79 crore in September 2021.

 

SPV Global Trading
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 162.33 176.07 126.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 162.33 176.07 126.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.78 135.31 102.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.52 1.63 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 32.64 -5.42 -0.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.18 4.70 4.65
Depreciation 1.69 1.69 1.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.15 23.40 15.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.63 14.77 3.02
Other Income 0.34 0.36 17.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.29 15.13 20.09
Interest 2.51 1.44 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -30.81 13.69 18.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -30.81 13.69 18.55
Tax -2.26 3.83 10.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -28.55 9.86 8.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -28.55 9.86 8.40
Minority Interest 14.13 -4.88 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -14.42 4.98 8.40
Equity Share Capital 1.96 1.96 0.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -145.66 50.31 343.05
Diluted EPS -145.66 50.31 343.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -145.66 50.31 343.05
Diluted EPS -145.66 50.31 343.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm