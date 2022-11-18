SPV Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore, up 27.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPV Global Trading are:
Net Sales at Rs 162.33 crore in September 2022 up 27.92% from Rs. 126.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.42 crore in September 2022 down 271.58% from Rs. 8.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.60 crore in September 2022 down 222.07% from Rs. 21.79 crore in September 2021.
|
|SPV Global Trading
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|162.33
|176.07
|126.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|162.33
|176.07
|126.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|129.78
|135.31
|102.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.52
|1.63
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|32.64
|-5.42
|-0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.18
|4.70
|4.65
|Depreciation
|1.69
|1.69
|1.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.15
|23.40
|15.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.63
|14.77
|3.02
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.36
|17.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.29
|15.13
|20.09
|Interest
|2.51
|1.44
|1.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.81
|13.69
|18.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.81
|13.69
|18.55
|Tax
|-2.26
|3.83
|10.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.55
|9.86
|8.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.55
|9.86
|8.40
|Minority Interest
|14.13
|-4.88
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.42
|4.98
|8.40
|Equity Share Capital
|1.96
|1.96
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-145.66
|50.31
|343.05
|Diluted EPS
|-145.66
|50.31
|343.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-145.66
|50.31
|343.05
|Diluted EPS
|-145.66
|50.31
|343.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited