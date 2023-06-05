SPV Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.79 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.79 crore in March 2023 down 1.55% from Rs. 155.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2023 up 65.75% from Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.80 crore in March 2023 up 113.18% from Rs. 13.51 crore in March 2022.

SPV Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 100.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 497.20 in March 2022.