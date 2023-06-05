English
    SPV Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.79 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPV Global Trading are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.79 crore in March 2023 down 1.55% from Rs. 155.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2023 up 65.75% from Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.80 crore in March 2023 up 113.18% from Rs. 13.51 crore in March 2022.

    SPV Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 100.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 497.20 in March 2022.

    SPV Global Trading
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.79106.57155.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.79106.57155.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials98.89100.6889.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.373.110.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.27-26.71-5.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.445.677.96
    Depreciation1.661.711.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.1416.4923.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.555.6236.75
    Other Income0.580.36-24.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.145.9811.89
    Interest3.152.811.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.993.1710.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.993.1710.80
    Tax4.34-2.59-0.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.655.7511.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.655.7511.73
    Minority Interest-9.59---5.66
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.065.756.07
    Equity Share Capital1.961.960.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS100.2429.35497.20
    Diluted EPS100.2429.35497.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS100.2429.35497.20
    Diluted EPS100.2429.35497.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:44 am