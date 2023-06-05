SPV Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.79 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPV Global Trading are:
Net Sales at Rs 152.79 crore in March 2023 down 1.55% from Rs. 155.20 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2023 up 65.75% from Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.80 crore in March 2023 up 113.18% from Rs. 13.51 crore in March 2022.
SPV Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 100.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 497.20 in March 2022.
|SPV Global Trading
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|152.79
|106.57
|155.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|152.79
|106.57
|155.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|98.89
|100.68
|89.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.37
|3.11
|0.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.27
|-26.71
|-5.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.44
|5.67
|7.96
|Depreciation
|1.66
|1.71
|1.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.14
|16.49
|23.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.55
|5.62
|36.75
|Other Income
|0.58
|0.36
|-24.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.14
|5.98
|11.89
|Interest
|3.15
|2.81
|1.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|23.99
|3.17
|10.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|23.99
|3.17
|10.80
|Tax
|4.34
|-2.59
|-0.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.65
|5.75
|11.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.65
|5.75
|11.73
|Minority Interest
|-9.59
|--
|-5.66
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10.06
|5.75
|6.07
|Equity Share Capital
|1.96
|1.96
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|100.24
|29.35
|497.20
|Diluted EPS
|100.24
|29.35
|497.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|100.24
|29.35
|497.20
|Diluted EPS
|100.24
|29.35
|497.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited