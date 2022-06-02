 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SPV Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.20 crore, up 11.01% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPV Global Trading are:

Net Sales at Rs 155.20 crore in March 2022 up 11.01% from Rs. 139.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2022 down 32.72% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.51 crore in March 2022 down 52.98% from Rs. 28.73 crore in March 2021.

SPV Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 497.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 724.76 in March 2021.

 

SPV Global Trading
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 155.20 140.14 139.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 155.20 140.14 139.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 89.95 117.09 113.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.80 2.90 1.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.86 -12.21 -21.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.96 5.06 6.68
Depreciation 1.62 1.68 1.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.98 22.87 15.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.75 2.75 22.49
Other Income -24.86 12.86 4.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.89 15.61 27.19
Interest 1.09 1.32 2.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.80 14.29 24.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.80 14.29 24.94
Tax -0.92 3.05 7.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.73 11.24 17.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.73 11.24 17.76
Minority Interest -5.66 -5.60 -8.74
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.07 5.64 9.02
Equity Share Capital 0.25 0.25 0.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 497.20 458.79 724.76
Diluted EPS 497.20 458.79 724.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 497.20 458.79 724.76
Diluted EPS 497.20 458.79 724.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:22 pm
