SPV Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.20 crore, up 11.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.20 crore in March 2022 up 11.01% from Rs. 139.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2022 down 32.72% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.51 crore in March 2022 down 52.98% from Rs. 28.73 crore in March 2021.

SPV Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 497.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 724.76 in March 2021.