SPV Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.20 crore, up 11.01% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPV Global Trading are:
Net Sales at Rs 155.20 crore in March 2022 up 11.01% from Rs. 139.81 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2022 down 32.72% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.51 crore in March 2022 down 52.98% from Rs. 28.73 crore in March 2021.
SPV Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 497.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 724.76 in March 2021.
|SPV Global Trading
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|155.20
|140.14
|139.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|155.20
|140.14
|139.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|89.95
|117.09
|113.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.80
|2.90
|1.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.86
|-12.21
|-21.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.96
|5.06
|6.68
|Depreciation
|1.62
|1.68
|1.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.98
|22.87
|15.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.75
|2.75
|22.49
|Other Income
|-24.86
|12.86
|4.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.89
|15.61
|27.19
|Interest
|1.09
|1.32
|2.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.80
|14.29
|24.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.80
|14.29
|24.94
|Tax
|-0.92
|3.05
|7.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.73
|11.24
|17.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.73
|11.24
|17.76
|Minority Interest
|-5.66
|-5.60
|-8.74
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.07
|5.64
|9.02
|Equity Share Capital
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|497.20
|458.79
|724.76
|Diluted EPS
|497.20
|458.79
|724.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|497.20
|458.79
|724.76
|Diluted EPS
|497.20
|458.79
|724.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited