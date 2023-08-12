English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SPV Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 156.57 crore, down 11.08% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPV Global Trading are:

    Net Sales at Rs 156.57 crore in June 2023 down 11.08% from Rs. 176.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 100.22% from Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2023 down 67.66% from Rs. 16.82 crore in June 2022.

    SPV Global Trading
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations156.57152.79176.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations156.57152.79176.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114.3098.89135.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.4820.371.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.50-10.27-5.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.915.444.70
    Depreciation1.691.661.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.4610.1423.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.2226.5514.77
    Other Income1.530.580.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.7527.1415.13
    Interest3.073.151.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.6823.9913.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.6823.9913.69
    Tax0.694.343.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.0119.659.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.0119.659.86
    Minority Interest---9.59-4.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.0110.064.98
    Equity Share Capital1.961.961.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06100.2450.31
    Diluted EPS-0.06100.2450.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06100.2450.31
    Diluted EPS-0.06100.2450.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #SPV Global #SPV Global Trading
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!