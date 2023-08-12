SPV Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 156.57 crore, down 11.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.57 crore in June 2023 down 11.08% from Rs. 176.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 100.22% from Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2023 down 67.66% from Rs. 16.82 crore in June 2022.