 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SPV Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.07 crore, up 59.33% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPV Global Trading are:

Net Sales at Rs 176.07 crore in June 2022 up 59.33% from Rs. 110.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2022 up 550.6% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.82 crore in June 2022 up 311.25% from Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2021.

SPV Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 50.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 65.17 in June 2021.

 

SPV Global Trading
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 176.07 155.20 110.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 176.07 155.20 110.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 135.31 89.95 107.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.63 0.80 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.42 -5.86 -24.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.70 7.96 4.51
Depreciation 1.69 1.62 1.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.40 23.98 19.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.77 36.75 1.62
Other Income 0.36 -24.86 0.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.13 11.89 2.44
Interest 1.44 1.09 1.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.69 10.80 0.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.69 10.80 0.88
Tax 3.83 -0.92 -0.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.86 11.73 1.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.86 11.73 1.60
Minority Interest -4.88 -5.66 -0.83
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.98 6.07 0.77
Equity Share Capital 1.96 0.25 0.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.31 497.20 65.17
Diluted EPS 50.31 497.20 65.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.31 497.20 65.17
Diluted EPS 50.31 497.20 65.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #SPV Global #SPV Global Trading
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.