SPV Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.07 crore, up 59.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.07 crore in June 2022 up 59.33% from Rs. 110.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2022 up 550.6% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.82 crore in June 2022 up 311.25% from Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2021.

SPV Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 50.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 65.17 in June 2021.