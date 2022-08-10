English
    SPV Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.07 crore, up 59.33% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPV Global Trading are:

    Net Sales at Rs 176.07 crore in June 2022 up 59.33% from Rs. 110.51 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2022 up 550.6% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.82 crore in June 2022 up 311.25% from Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2021.

    SPV Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 50.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 65.17 in June 2021.

    SPV Global Trading
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations176.07155.20110.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations176.07155.20110.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials135.3189.95107.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.630.80--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.42-5.86-24.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.707.964.51
    Depreciation1.691.621.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4023.9819.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7736.751.62
    Other Income0.36-24.860.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1311.892.44
    Interest1.441.091.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.6910.800.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.6910.800.88
    Tax3.83-0.92-0.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.8611.731.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.8611.731.60
    Minority Interest-4.88-5.66-0.83
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.986.070.77
    Equity Share Capital1.960.250.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.31497.2065.17
    Diluted EPS50.31497.2065.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.31497.2065.17
    Diluted EPS50.31497.2065.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
