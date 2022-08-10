SPV Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 176.07 crore, up 59.33% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPV Global Trading are:
Net Sales at Rs 176.07 crore in June 2022 up 59.33% from Rs. 110.51 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2022 up 550.6% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.82 crore in June 2022 up 311.25% from Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2021.
SPV Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 50.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 65.17 in June 2021.
|SPV Global Trading
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|176.07
|155.20
|110.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|176.07
|155.20
|110.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|135.31
|89.95
|107.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.63
|0.80
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.42
|-5.86
|-24.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.70
|7.96
|4.51
|Depreciation
|1.69
|1.62
|1.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.40
|23.98
|19.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.77
|36.75
|1.62
|Other Income
|0.36
|-24.86
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.13
|11.89
|2.44
|Interest
|1.44
|1.09
|1.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.69
|10.80
|0.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.69
|10.80
|0.88
|Tax
|3.83
|-0.92
|-0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.86
|11.73
|1.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.86
|11.73
|1.60
|Minority Interest
|-4.88
|-5.66
|-0.83
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.98
|6.07
|0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|1.96
|0.25
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|50.31
|497.20
|65.17
|Diluted EPS
|50.31
|497.20
|65.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|50.31
|497.20
|65.17
|Diluted EPS
|50.31
|497.20
|65.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
