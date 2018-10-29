SPS Intl Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.50 crore, up 172.11% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 4.50 crore in September 2018 up 172.11% from Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2018 up 42.38% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2018 up 70.59% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2017.

SPS Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.68 in September 2017.

SPS Intl shares closed at 6.96 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given 39.48% returns over the last 6 months and 31.32% over the last 12 months.