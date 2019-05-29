SPS Intl Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore, up 165.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore in March 2019 up 165.24% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 95.34% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019 down 78.07% from Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2018.

SPS Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2018.

SPS Intl shares closed at 11.95 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 32.93% returns over the last 6 months and 123.36% over the last 12 months.