SPS Intl Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 58.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 58.86% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021 up 64.54% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 65.63% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020.

SPS Intl shares closed at 6.16 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.41% returns over the last 12 months.