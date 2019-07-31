SPS Intl Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore, down 8.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore in June 2019 down 8.93% from Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2019 down 49.15% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2019 down 38.95% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2018.

SPS Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.91 in June 2018.

SPS Intl shares closed at 11.95 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)