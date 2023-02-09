SPS Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 80.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPS International are:Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 80.87% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 111.61% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 111.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.
SPS Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in December 2021.
|SPS Intl shares closed at 21.55 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.73% returns over the last 6 months and 245.91% over the last 12 months.
|SPS International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|--
|0.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|--
|0.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|1.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.08
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-0.08
|-0.84
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-0.08
|-0.60
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|-0.08
|-0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|-0.08
|-0.60
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|-0.08
|-0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|-0.08
|-0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|4.24
|4.24
|3.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|-0.19
|-1.85
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|-0.19
|-1.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|-0.19
|-1.85
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|-0.19
|-1.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited