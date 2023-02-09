SPS Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 80.87% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 -- 0.57 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.11 -- 0.57 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 1.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00 Depreciation 0.00 -- 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.04 0.08 0.35 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 -0.08 -0.84 Other Income -- -- 0.24 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 -0.08 -0.60 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 -0.08 -0.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.07 -0.08 -0.60 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.07 -0.08 -0.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.07 -0.08 -0.60 Equity Share Capital 4.24 4.24 3.23 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.16 -0.19 -1.85 Diluted EPS 0.16 -0.19 -1.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.16 -0.19 -1.85 Diluted EPS 0.16 -0.19 -1.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited