SPS Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.39 crore, up 1037.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.39 crore in December 2018 up 1037.18% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2018 up 207.72% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2018 up 291.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2017.

SPS Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.86 in December 2017.

SPS Intl shares closed at 11.95 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 124.62% returns over the last 6 months and 151.58% over the last 12 months.