SPS Finquest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore, down 8.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPS Finquest are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore in September 2022 down 8.41% from Rs. 13.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.12 crore in September 2022 down 32.64% from Rs. 18.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.40 crore in September 2022 down 38.4% from Rs. 20.13 crore in September 2021.

SPS Finquest EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.76 in September 2021.

SPS Finquest shares closed at 79.05 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.06% returns over the last 6 months and 0.06% over the last 12 months.

SPS Finquest
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.64 1.13 13.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.64 1.13 13.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.25 0.35
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.02 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 5.83 0.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.31 -4.96 13.28
Other Income 0.08 -2.11 6.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.39 -7.07 20.12
Interest 0.75 0.83 0.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.64 -7.90 19.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.64 -7.90 19.25
Tax -0.49 0.90 1.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.12 -8.80 18.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.12 -8.80 18.00
Equity Share Capital 10.14 10.14 10.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.97 -8.68 17.76
Diluted EPS 11.97 -8.68 17.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.97 -8.68 17.76
Diluted EPS 11.97 -8.68 17.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

