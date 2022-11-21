English
    SPS Finquest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore, down 8.41% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPS Finquest are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore in September 2022 down 8.41% from Rs. 13.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.12 crore in September 2022 down 32.64% from Rs. 18.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.40 crore in September 2022 down 38.4% from Rs. 20.13 crore in September 2021.

    SPS Finquest EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.76 in September 2021.

    SPS Finquest shares closed at 79.05 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.06% returns over the last 6 months and 0.06% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.641.1313.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.641.1313.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.250.35
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.02----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.075.830.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.31-4.9613.28
    Other Income0.08-2.116.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.39-7.0720.12
    Interest0.750.830.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.64-7.9019.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.64-7.9019.25
    Tax-0.490.901.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.12-8.8018.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.12-8.8018.00
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.97-8.6817.76
    Diluted EPS11.97-8.6817.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.97-8.6817.76
    Diluted EPS11.97-8.6817.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm