SPS Finquest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore, down 9.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPS Finquest are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore in March 2022 down 9.97% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2022 down 159.19% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2022 down 183.25% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2021.
SPS Finquest shares closed at 112.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.26% returns over the last 6 months and 74.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|SPS Finquest
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.63
|1.21
|5.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.63
|1.21
|5.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.32
|0.43
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|6.13
|5.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.22
|-5.25
|-0.41
|Other Income
|-7.71
|9.07
|4.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.49
|3.82
|4.16
|Interest
|0.43
|0.39
|5.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.92
|3.43
|-1.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.92
|3.43
|-1.03
|Tax
|0.54
|0.30
|0.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.46
|3.13
|-1.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.46
|3.13
|-1.72
|Equity Share Capital
|10.14
|10.14
|4.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.40
|3.09
|-3.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.40
|3.09
|-3.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.40
|3.09
|-3.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.40
|3.09
|-3.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited