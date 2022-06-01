 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SPS Finquest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore, down 9.97% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPS Finquest are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore in March 2022 down 9.97% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2022 down 159.19% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2022 down 183.25% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2021.

SPS Finquest shares closed at 112.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.26% returns over the last 6 months and 74.48% over the last 12 months.

SPS Finquest
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.63 1.21 5.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.63 1.21 5.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.32 0.43
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.16 6.13 5.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.22 -5.25 -0.41
Other Income -7.71 9.07 4.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.49 3.82 4.16
Interest 0.43 0.39 5.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.92 3.43 -1.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.92 3.43 -1.03
Tax 0.54 0.30 0.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.46 3.13 -1.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.46 3.13 -1.72
Equity Share Capital 10.14 10.14 4.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.40 3.09 -3.81
Diluted EPS -4.40 3.09 -3.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.40 3.09 -3.81
Diluted EPS -4.40 3.09 -3.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #SPS Finquest
first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:58 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.