SPS Finquest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore, down 9.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.63 crore in March 2022 down 9.97% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2022 down 159.19% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2022 down 183.25% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2021.

SPS Finquest shares closed at 112.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.26% returns over the last 6 months and 74.48% over the last 12 months.