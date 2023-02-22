SPS Finquest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 100.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 100.49% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 73.43% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 down 47.26% from Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2021.