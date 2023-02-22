SPS Finquest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, up 100.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 100.49% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 73.43% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 down 47.26% from Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2021.

SPS Finquest EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.09 in December 2021.

SPS Finquest shares closed at 87.45 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.46% returns over the last 6 months and 1.16% over the last 12 months.