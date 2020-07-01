Springform Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 36.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Springform Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2020 down 36.69% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 155.37% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 75% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.
|Springform Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.19
|0.20
|0.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.19
|0.20
|0.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.05
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.07
|0.09
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.07
|0.09
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.07
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.07
|0.09
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.07
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.07
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.88
|13.64
|10.62
|Diluted EPS
|--
|13.64
|10.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.88
|13.64
|10.62
|Diluted EPS
|--
|13.64
|10.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am