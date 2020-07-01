Springform Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 36.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2020 down 36.69% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 155.37% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 75% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.