Spring Fields I Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 378.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in December 2018 up 378.43% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 up 10395.65% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 up 866.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Spring Fields I EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Spring Fields I shares closed at 8.19 on December 10, 2018 (BSE)