Spring Fields I Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 378.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spring Fields Infraventure are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in December 2018 up 378.43% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 up 10395.65% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 up 866.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.
Spring Fields I EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.
Spring Fields I shares closed at 8.19 on December 10, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Spring Fields Infraventure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.30
|0.62
|0.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.30
|0.62
|0.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.77
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.06
|--
|0.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.21
|-0.18
|-0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.08
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.08
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.16
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|-0.14
|0.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.25
|-0.14
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.25
|-0.14
|0.00
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.24
|-0.14
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.24
|-0.14
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|16.74
|16.74
|5.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|-0.08
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|-0.08
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|-0.08
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|-0.08
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited