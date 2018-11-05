Sprayking Agro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.02 crore, up 51.47% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 17.02 crore in September 2018 up 51.47% from Rs. 11.24 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2018 up 80.32% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2018 up 6.15% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2017.

Sprayking Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2017.

Sprayking Agro shares closed at 30.50 on October 24, 2018 (BSE)