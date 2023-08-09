Sprayking Agro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.34 crore, up 493.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.34 crore in June 2023 up 493.63% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2023 up 3006.89% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2023 up 1920% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Sprayking Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

Sprayking Agro shares closed at 199.60 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1,555.06% returns over the last 12 months.