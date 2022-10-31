 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sportking India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.14 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sportking India are:

Net Sales at Rs 552.14 crore in September 2022 up 5.37% from Rs. 524.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 99.99% from Rs. 110.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.13 crore in September 2022 down 68.42% from Rs. 165.05 crore in September 2021.

Sportking India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 82.90 in September 2021.

Sportking India shares closed at 793.90 on October 28, 2022 (NSE)

Sportking India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 552.14 606.32 524.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 552.14 606.32 524.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 411.23 390.38 275.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.52 0.23 0.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.22 -18.37 -6.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.66 26.13 26.24
Depreciation 10.27 9.79 11.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.60 73.79 73.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.64 124.36 144.13
Other Income 3.22 0.96 9.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.86 125.32 153.91
Interest 5.58 8.86 7.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.28 116.46 146.88
Exceptional Items -29.65 -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.62 116.46 146.88
Tax 6.62 33.38 36.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 83.08 110.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 83.08 110.17
Equity Share Capital 13.45 13.45 13.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 62.53 82.90
Diluted EPS 0.01 62.53 82.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 62.53 82.90
Diluted EPS 0.01 62.53 82.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sportking India #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:44 am
