Sportking India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.14 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 552.14 crore in September 2022 up 5.37% from Rs. 524.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 99.99% from Rs. 110.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.13 crore in September 2022 down 68.42% from Rs. 165.05 crore in September 2021.

Sportking India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 82.90 in September 2021.

Sportking India shares closed at 793.90 on October 28, 2022 (NSE)