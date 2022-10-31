English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sportking India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.14 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y

    October 31, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sportking India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 552.14 crore in September 2022 up 5.37% from Rs. 524.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 99.99% from Rs. 110.17 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.13 crore in September 2022 down 68.42% from Rs. 165.05 crore in September 2021.

    Sportking India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 82.90 in September 2021.

    Close

    Sportking India shares closed at 793.90 on October 28, 2022 (NSE)

    Sportking India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations552.14606.32524.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations552.14606.32524.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials411.23390.38275.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.520.230.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.22-18.37-6.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.6626.1326.24
    Depreciation10.279.7911.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.6073.7973.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.64124.36144.13
    Other Income3.220.969.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.86125.32153.91
    Interest5.588.867.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.28116.46146.88
    Exceptional Items-29.65----
    P/L Before Tax6.62116.46146.88
    Tax6.6233.3836.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.0183.08110.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.0183.08110.17
    Equity Share Capital13.4513.4513.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.0162.5382.90
    Diluted EPS0.0162.5382.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.0162.5382.90
    Diluted EPS0.0162.5382.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sportking India #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.