Sportking India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 533.67 crore, down 10.06% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sportking India are:

Net Sales at Rs 533.67 crore in March 2023 down 10.06% from Rs. 593.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2023 down 70.32% from Rs. 103.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.02 crore in March 2023 down 63.69% from Rs. 159.78 crore in March 2022.

Sportking India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 533.67 512.90 593.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 533.67 512.90 593.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 380.10 376.14 337.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.13 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.15 -0.01 -4.23
Power & Fuel -- -- 29.13
Employees Cost 31.13 31.55 27.31
Depreciation 13.88 14.21 9.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.55 65.06 50.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.85 25.82 144.04
Other Income 2.28 5.06 5.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.14 30.88 149.93
Interest 2.29 6.32 10.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.85 24.57 139.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.85 24.57 139.76
Tax 10.99 6.53 35.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.86 18.04 103.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.86 18.04 103.96
Equity Share Capital 13.45 13.45 13.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.22 13.63 78.24
Diluted EPS 23.22 13.63 78.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.22 13.63 78.24
Diluted EPS 23.22 13.63 78.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited