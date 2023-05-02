Sportking India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 533.67 crore, down 10.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.67 crore in March 2023 down 10.06% from Rs. 593.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2023 down 70.32% from Rs. 103.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.02 crore in March 2023 down 63.69% from Rs. 159.78 crore in March 2022.