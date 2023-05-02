Sportking India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 533.67 crore, down 10.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.67 crore in March 2023 down 10.06% from Rs. 593.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2023 down 70.32% from Rs. 103.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.02 crore in March 2023 down 63.69% from Rs. 159.78 crore in March 2022.

Sportking India EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 78.24 in March 2022.

Sportking India shares closed at 701.55 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.63% returns over the last 6 months