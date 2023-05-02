English
    Sportking India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 533.67 crore, down 10.06% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sportking India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 533.67 crore in March 2023 down 10.06% from Rs. 593.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.86 crore in March 2023 down 70.32% from Rs. 103.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.02 crore in March 2023 down 63.69% from Rs. 159.78 crore in March 2022.

    Sportking India EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 78.24 in March 2022.

    Sportking India shares closed at 701.55 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.63% returns over the last 6 months

    Sportking India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations533.67512.90593.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations533.67512.90593.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials380.10376.14337.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.13--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.15-0.01-4.23
    Power & Fuel----29.13
    Employees Cost31.1331.5527.31
    Depreciation13.8814.219.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.5565.0650.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.8525.82144.04
    Other Income2.285.065.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.1430.88149.93
    Interest2.296.3210.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.8524.57139.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.8524.57139.76
    Tax10.996.5335.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.8618.04103.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.8618.04103.96
    Equity Share Capital13.4513.4513.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.2213.6378.24
    Diluted EPS23.2213.6378.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.2213.6378.24
    Diluted EPS23.2213.6378.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am