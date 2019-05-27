Sportking India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 316.61 crore, up 24.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.61 crore in March 2019 up 24.16% from Rs. 255.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2019 down 61.81% from Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.67 crore in March 2019 down 13.47% from Rs. 36.60 crore in March 2018.

Sportking India EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.23 in March 2019 from Rs. 29.41 in March 2018.

Sportking India shares closed at 418.05 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -36.49% returns over the last 6 months and 436.65% over the last 12 months.