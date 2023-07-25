Sportking India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 538.92 crore, down 11.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 538.92 crore in June 2023 down 11.12% from Rs. 606.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.18 crore in June 2023 down 78.12% from Rs. 83.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.06 crore in June 2023 down 59.25% from Rs. 135.11 crore in June 2022.

Sportking India EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 62.53 in June 2022.

Sportking India shares closed at 819.65 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.75% returns over the last 6 months