    Sportking India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 538.92 crore, down 11.12% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sportking India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 538.92 crore in June 2023 down 11.12% from Rs. 606.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.18 crore in June 2023 down 78.12% from Rs. 83.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.06 crore in June 2023 down 59.25% from Rs. 135.11 crore in June 2022.

    Sportking India EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 62.53 in June 2022.

    Sportking India shares closed at 819.65 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.75% returns over the last 6 months

    Sportking India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations538.92533.67606.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations538.92533.67606.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials412.00380.10390.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.420.000.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.420.15-18.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.1531.1326.13
    Depreciation20.2613.889.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.9866.5573.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5441.85124.36
    Other Income5.262.280.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.8044.14125.32
    Interest10.422.298.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.3841.85116.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.3841.85116.46
    Tax6.2010.9933.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.1830.8683.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.1830.8683.08
    Equity Share Capital12.8713.4513.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1823.2262.53
    Diluted EPS14.1823.2262.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1823.2262.53
    Diluted EPS14.1823.2262.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sportking India #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:00 am

