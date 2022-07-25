 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sportking India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 606.32 crore, up 34.86% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sportking India are:

Net Sales at Rs 606.32 crore in June 2022 up 34.86% from Rs. 449.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.08 crore in June 2022 up 5.17% from Rs. 78.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.11 crore in June 2022 up 6.23% from Rs. 127.19 crore in June 2021.

Sportking India EPS has decreased to Rs. 62.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 237.81 in June 2021.

Sportking India shares closed at 977.75 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)

Sportking India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 606.32 593.37 449.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 606.32 593.37 449.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 390.38 337.27 256.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.23 -- 0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.37 -4.23 -16.43
Power & Fuel -- 29.13 --
Employees Cost 26.13 27.31 22.78
Depreciation 9.79 9.85 12.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.79 50.00 61.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.36 144.04 112.28
Other Income 0.96 5.89 2.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.32 149.93 114.50
Interest 8.86 10.17 8.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 116.46 139.76 105.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 116.46 139.76 105.74
Tax 33.38 35.80 26.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.08 103.96 78.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.08 103.96 78.99
Equity Share Capital 13.45 13.45 3.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 62.53 78.24 237.81
Diluted EPS 62.53 78.24 237.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 62.53 78.24 237.81
Diluted EPS 62.53 78.24 237.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
