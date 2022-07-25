Sportking India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 606.32 crore, up 34.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 606.32 crore in June 2022 up 34.86% from Rs. 449.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.08 crore in June 2022 up 5.17% from Rs. 78.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.11 crore in June 2022 up 6.23% from Rs. 127.19 crore in June 2021.

Sportking India EPS has decreased to Rs. 62.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 237.81 in June 2021.

Sportking India shares closed at 977.75 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)