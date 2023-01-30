Sportking India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.90 crore, down 12.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.90 crore in December 2022 down 12.63% from Rs. 587.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.04 crore in December 2022 down 84.47% from Rs. 116.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.09 crore in December 2022 down 73.34% from Rs. 169.12 crore in December 2021.