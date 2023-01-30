 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sportking India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.90 crore, down 12.63% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sportking India are:

Net Sales at Rs 512.90 crore in December 2022 down 12.63% from Rs. 587.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.04 crore in December 2022 down 84.47% from Rs. 116.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.09 crore in December 2022 down 73.34% from Rs. 169.12 crore in December 2021.

Sportking India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 512.90 552.14 587.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 512.90 552.14 587.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 376.14 411.23 311.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.13 0.52 0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 3.22 13.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.55 27.66 28.48
Depreciation 14.21 10.27 10.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.06 60.60 70.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.82 38.64 152.68
Other Income 5.06 3.22 6.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.88 41.86 158.94
Interest 6.32 5.58 3.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.57 36.28 155.03
Exceptional Items -- -29.65 --
P/L Before Tax 24.57 6.62 155.03
Tax 6.53 6.62 38.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.04 0.01 116.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.04 0.01 116.13
Equity Share Capital 13.45 13.45 13.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.63 0.01 87.40
Diluted EPS 13.63 0.01 87.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.63 0.01 87.40
Diluted EPS 13.63 0.01 87.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited