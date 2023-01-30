English
    Sportking India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.90 crore, down 12.63% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sportking India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 512.90 crore in December 2022 down 12.63% from Rs. 587.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.04 crore in December 2022 down 84.47% from Rs. 116.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.09 crore in December 2022 down 73.34% from Rs. 169.12 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations512.90552.14587.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations512.90552.14587.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials376.14411.23311.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.520.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.013.2213.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.5527.6628.48
    Depreciation14.2110.2710.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.0660.6070.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.8238.64152.68
    Other Income5.063.226.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.8841.86158.94
    Interest6.325.583.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.5736.28155.03
    Exceptional Items---29.65--
    P/L Before Tax24.576.62155.03
    Tax6.536.6238.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.040.01116.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.040.01116.13
    Equity Share Capital13.4513.4513.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.630.0187.40
    Diluted EPS13.630.0187.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.630.0187.40
    Diluted EPS13.630.0187.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited