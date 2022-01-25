Sportking India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 587.05 crore, up 67.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 587.05 crore in December 2021 up 67.1% from Rs. 351.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.13 crore in December 2021 up 282.92% from Rs. 30.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.12 crore in December 2021 up 157.92% from Rs. 65.57 crore in December 2020.

Sportking India EPS has decreased to Rs. 87.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 88.11 in December 2020.

Sportking India shares closed at 1,499.80 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)