Sportking India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 290.85 crore, up 14.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.85 crore in December 2018 up 14.33% from Rs. 254.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2018 up 76.35% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.50 crore in December 2018 up 13.09% from Rs. 26.97 crore in December 2017.

Sportking India EPS has increased to Rs. 18.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.63 in December 2017.

Sportking India shares closed at 493.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 168.74% returns over the last 6 months and 929.23% over the last 12 months.