    SPML Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 462.66 crore, up 102.93% Y-o-Y

    June 15, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPML Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 462.66 crore in March 2023 up 102.93% from Rs. 227.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.51 crore in March 2023 up 213.5% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.68 crore in March 2023 up 68.09% from Rs. 28.96 crore in March 2022.

    SPML Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2022.

    SPML Infra shares closed at 39.25 on June 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.73% returns over the last 6 months and 6.80% over the last 12 months.

    SPML Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations462.66152.47227.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations462.66152.47227.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials400.06135.43185.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.675.937.26
    Depreciation0.800.710.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.0010.817.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.13-0.4127.02
    Other Income4.751.081.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.880.6728.18
    Interest36.345.8421.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.54-5.186.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.54-5.186.31
    Tax0.03--2.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.51-5.183.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.51-5.183.67
    Equity Share Capital9.959.958.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.39-1.090.82
    Diluted EPS2.39-1.090.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.39-1.090.82
    Diluted EPS2.39-1.090.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SPML Infra
    first published: Jun 15, 2023 09:13 am