SPML Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 350.30 crore, up 174.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.30 crore in June 2023 up 174.36% from Rs. 127.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 down 13.36% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2023 down 68.81% from Rs. 12.28 crore in June 2022.

SPML Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2022.

SPML Infra shares closed at 39.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.42% returns over the last 6 months and 0.90% over the last 12 months.