SPML Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.47 crore, down 38.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPML Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.47 crore in December 2022 down 38.67% from Rs. 248.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2022 down 306.29% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 84.9% from Rs. 9.14 crore in December 2021.

SPML Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 152.47 134.99 248.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 152.47 134.99 248.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 135.43 115.58 222.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.93 6.97 7.19
Depreciation 0.71 0.71 0.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.81 22.29 11.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 -10.57 5.82
Other Income 1.08 8.67 2.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.67 -1.90 8.24
Interest 5.84 3.10 4.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.18 -5.00 3.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.18 -5.00 3.55
Tax -- -- 1.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.18 -5.00 2.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.18 -5.00 2.51
Equity Share Capital 9.95 9.95 8.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.09 -1.01 0.68
Diluted EPS -1.09 -1.01 0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.09 -1.01 0.68
Diluted EPS -1.09 -1.01 0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited