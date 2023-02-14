SPML Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.47 crore, down 38.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.47 crore in December 2022 down 38.67% from Rs. 248.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2022 down 306.29% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 84.9% from Rs. 9.14 crore in December 2021.