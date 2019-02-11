SPML Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 344.80 crore, up 0.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.80 crore in December 2018 up 0.21% from Rs. 344.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2018 up 25.55% from Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.21 crore in December 2018 down 35.19% from Rs. 75.93 crore in December 2017.

SPML Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.29 in December 2017.

SPML Infra shares closed at 31.45 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -57.93% returns over the last 6 months and -74.27% over the last 12 months.