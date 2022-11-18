 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SPML Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.23 crore, down 44.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPML Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 137.23 crore in September 2022 down 44.82% from Rs. 248.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2022 down 222.27% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2022 down 141.71% from Rs. 11.34 crore in September 2021.

SPML Infra shares closed at 26.10 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.52% returns over the last 6 months and 76.95% over the last 12 months.

SPML Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 137.23 129.13 248.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 137.23 129.13 248.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 117.80 109.48 228.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.07 7.00 6.46
Depreciation 0.74 0.79 1.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.74 6.07 6.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.11 5.79 6.16
Other Income 11.64 5.09 4.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.47 10.88 10.19
Interest 3.14 10.25 3.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.61 0.64 6.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.61 0.64 6.83
Tax -0.01 0.52 -0.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.61 0.12 7.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.61 0.12 7.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.06 0.30 -0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -8.67 0.42 7.09
Equity Share Capital 9.95 9.40 8.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.64 0.09 1.93
Diluted EPS -1.64 0.09 1.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.64 0.09 1.93
Diluted EPS -1.64 0.09 1.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm