SPML Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 463.50 crore, up 91.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 463.50 crore in March 2023 up 91.74% from Rs. 241.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 up 314.57% from Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.27 crore in March 2023 up 201.44% from Rs. 17.34 crore in March 2022.

SPML Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2022.

SPML Infra shares closed at 39.25 on June 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.73% returns over the last 6 months and 6.80% over the last 12 months.