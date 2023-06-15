English
    SPML Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 463.50 crore, up 91.74% Y-o-Y

    June 15, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPML Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 463.50 crore in March 2023 up 91.74% from Rs. 241.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 up 314.57% from Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.27 crore in March 2023 up 201.44% from Rs. 17.34 crore in March 2022.

    SPML Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2022.

    SPML Infra shares closed at 39.25 on June 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.73% returns over the last 6 months and 6.80% over the last 12 months.

    SPML Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations463.50153.28241.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations463.50153.28241.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials400.87136.21198.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.716.057.44
    Depreciation0.930.740.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8110.8630.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.19-0.584.88
    Other Income8.152.6611.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.342.0816.53
    Interest36.546.0121.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.79-3.92-5.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.79-3.92-5.08
    Tax0.821.262.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.97-5.18-7.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.97-5.18-7.72
    Minority Interest0.00----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.290.091.35
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.68-5.09-6.38
    Equity Share Capital9.959.958.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.84-1.18-1.60
    Diluted EPS2.84-1.18-1.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.84-1.18-1.60
    Diluted EPS2.84-1.18-1.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
