SPL Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.33 crore, up 107.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPL Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 85.33 crore in September 2022 up 107.91% from Rs. 41.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.49 crore in September 2022 up 65.03% from Rs. 5.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2022 up 70.96% from Rs. 7.06 crore in September 2021.

SPL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in September 2021.

SPL Industries shares closed at 70.10 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.63% returns over the last 6 months and 50.91% over the last 12 months.

SPL Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 85.33 83.46 41.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 85.33 83.46 41.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.59 3.51 2.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 60.68 59.24 25.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.50 -1.38 -1.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.74 2.79 2.77
Depreciation 0.64 0.61 0.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.87 13.25 7.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.30 5.44 4.17
Other Income 4.12 4.53 2.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.43 9.98 6.45
Interest 0.21 0.19 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.22 9.79 6.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.22 9.79 6.29
Tax 2.73 2.74 1.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.49 7.05 5.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.49 7.05 5.15
Equity Share Capital 29.00 29.00 29.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.93 2.43 1.77
Diluted EPS 2.93 2.43 1.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.93 2.43 1.77
Diluted EPS 2.93 2.43 1.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

