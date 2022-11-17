SPL Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.33 crore, up 107.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.33 crore in September 2022 up 107.91% from Rs. 41.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.49 crore in September 2022 up 65.03% from Rs. 5.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2022 up 70.96% from Rs. 7.06 crore in September 2021.

SPL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in September 2021.

SPL Industries shares closed at 70.10 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.63% returns over the last 6 months and 50.91% over the last 12 months.