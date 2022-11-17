English
    SPL Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.33 crore, up 107.91% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.33 crore in September 2022 up 107.91% from Rs. 41.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.49 crore in September 2022 up 65.03% from Rs. 5.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2022 up 70.96% from Rs. 7.06 crore in September 2021.

    SPL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in September 2021.

    SPL Industries shares closed at 70.10 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.63% returns over the last 6 months and 50.91% over the last 12 months.

    SPL Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.3383.4641.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.3383.4641.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.593.512.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods60.6859.2425.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.50-1.38-1.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.742.792.77
    Depreciation0.640.610.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.8713.257.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.305.444.17
    Other Income4.124.532.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.439.986.45
    Interest0.210.190.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.229.796.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.229.796.29
    Tax2.732.741.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.497.055.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.497.055.15
    Equity Share Capital29.0029.0029.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.932.431.77
    Diluted EPS2.932.431.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.932.431.77
    Diluted EPS2.932.431.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm