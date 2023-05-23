English
    SPL Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.18 crore, down 28.03% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPL Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.18 crore in March 2023 down 28.03% from Rs. 76.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2023 down 51.65% from Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.37 crore in March 2023 down 32.39% from Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2022.

    SPL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.42 in March 2022.

    SPL Industries shares closed at 62.80 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.58% returns over the last 6 months and 7.81% over the last 12 months.

    SPL Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.1860.7076.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.1860.7076.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.562.293.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.6941.4953.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.46-0.47-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.763.132.98
    Depreciation0.820.710.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.709.0610.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.114.496.44
    Other Income2.452.593.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.557.0810.27
    Interest1.400.320.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.156.7610.06
    Exceptional Items-0.86----
    P/L Before Tax4.296.7610.06
    Tax0.901.863.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.394.907.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.394.907.02
    Equity Share Capital29.0029.0029.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.171.692.42
    Diluted EPS1.171.692.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.171.692.42
    Diluted EPS1.171.692.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SPL Industries #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am