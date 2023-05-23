SPL Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.18 crore, down 28.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.18 crore in March 2023 down 28.03% from Rs. 76.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2023 down 51.65% from Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.37 crore in March 2023 down 32.39% from Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2022.

SPL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.42 in March 2022.

SPL Industries shares closed at 62.80 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.58% returns over the last 6 months and 7.81% over the last 12 months.