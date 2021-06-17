SPL Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.62 crore, down 20.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.62 crore in March 2021 down 20.04% from Rs. 33.29 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021 down 63.38% from Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2021 down 43.32% from Rs. 7.34 crore in March 2020.

SPL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.52 in March 2020.

SPL Industries shares closed at 45.75 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.01% returns over the last 6 months and 83.37% over the last 12 months.