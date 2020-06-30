SPL Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.29 crore, down 14.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.29 crore in March 2020 down 14.24% from Rs. 38.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2020 up 50.87% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.34 crore in March 2020 up 19.74% from Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2019.

SPL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.67 in March 2019.

SPL Industries shares closed at 27.65 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.44% returns over the last 6 months and -34.48% over the last 12 months.