SPL Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 38.82 crore, up 22.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.82 crore in March 2019 up 22.93% from Rs. 31.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2019 down 14.37% from Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2019 down 16.03% from Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2018.

SPL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2018.

SPL Industries shares closed at 43.30 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.00% returns over the last 6 months and 83.86% over the last 12 months.