SPL Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.58 crore, down 31.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.58 crore in June 2023 down 31.01% from Rs. 83.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2023 down 52.71% from Rs. 7.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in June 2023 down 39.57% from Rs. 10.59 crore in June 2022.

SPL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2022.

SPL Industries shares closed at 65.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.46% returns over the last 6 months and 12.96% over the last 12 months.