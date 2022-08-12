SPL Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.46 crore, up 220.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.46 crore in June 2022 up 220.48% from Rs. 26.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in June 2022 up 122.94% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.59 crore in June 2022 up 103.26% from Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2021.

SPL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2021.

SPL Industries shares closed at 56.80 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.57% returns over the last 6 months and 7.88% over the last 12 months.