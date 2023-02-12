SPL Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.70 crore, up 12.17% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPL Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 60.70 crore in December 2022 up 12.17% from Rs. 54.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2022 down 14.92% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2022 down 9.84% from Rs. 8.64 crore in December 2021.
SPL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in December 2021.
|SPL Industries shares closed at 66.35 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.69% returns over the last 6 months and 8.50% over the last 12 months.
|SPL Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.70
|85.33
|54.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.70
|85.33
|54.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.29
|2.59
|2.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|41.49
|60.68
|31.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.47
|1.50
|2.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.13
|2.74
|2.78
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.64
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.06
|9.87
|8.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.49
|7.30
|5.86
|Other Income
|2.59
|4.12
|2.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.08
|11.43
|8.05
|Interest
|0.32
|0.21
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.76
|11.22
|7.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.76
|11.22
|7.83
|Tax
|1.86
|2.73
|2.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.90
|8.49
|5.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.90
|8.49
|5.76
|Equity Share Capital
|29.00
|29.00
|29.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.69
|2.93
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|1.69
|2.93
|1.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.69
|2.93
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|1.69
|2.93
|1.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited