    SPL Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.70 crore, up 12.17% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPL Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 60.70 crore in December 2022 up 12.17% from Rs. 54.11 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2022 down 14.92% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2022 down 9.84% from Rs. 8.64 crore in December 2021.
    SPL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in December 2021.SPL Industries shares closed at 66.35 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.69% returns over the last 6 months and 8.50% over the last 12 months.
    SPL Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.7085.3354.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.7085.3354.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.292.592.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.4960.6831.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.471.502.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.132.742.78
    Depreciation0.710.640.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.069.878.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.497.305.86
    Other Income2.594.122.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.0811.438.05
    Interest0.320.210.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.7611.227.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.7611.227.83
    Tax1.862.732.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.908.495.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.908.495.76
    Equity Share Capital29.0029.0029.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.692.931.99
    Diluted EPS1.692.931.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.692.931.99
    Diluted EPS1.692.931.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
